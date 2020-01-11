Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 755,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,771. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 521,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 24.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 52.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 197,097 shares during the period.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.