Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Taseko Mines from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.90.

Shares of TGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. 594,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,260. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

