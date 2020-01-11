TCASH Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, TCASH has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One TCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a total market capitalization of $409,394.00 and $971,682.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00049681 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004671 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000657 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

