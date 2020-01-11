TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMTD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Gabelli cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.70.

AMTD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,932. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,426.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

