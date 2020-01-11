Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target Increased to GBX 440 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TM17. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, November 4th.

TM17 stock traded up GBX 37.50 ($0.49) on Friday, reaching GBX 420.50 ($5.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,250,462 shares. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The company has a market capitalization of $552.07 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.70.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

