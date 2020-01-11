TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TTGT remained flat at $$25.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 262,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,717. The stock has a market cap of $700.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares in the company, valued at $295,196.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 43,826 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $1,117,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,909. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 19.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 40.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

