Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

TNK stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 894,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $834.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,972,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,766 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 396,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,065,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,400 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,150,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,200 shares during the period.

Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

