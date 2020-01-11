Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $24.87, 999,592 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 916,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

