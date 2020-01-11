Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $24.87, 999,592 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 916,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $834.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.
About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
