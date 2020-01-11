TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELA Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 95,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,387. TELA Bio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($22.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($22.14). The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Zuga purchased 86,121 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $1,041,202.89. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 384,615 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $4,649,995.35.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

