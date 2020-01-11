Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.03

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.03 and traded as high as $28.89. Terex shares last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 179,435 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Terex alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $260,147.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 526 shares of company stock worth $15,622 and have sold 50,051 shares worth $1,428,301. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Terex by 39.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 476.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.