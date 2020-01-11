Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 120,505 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $32,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,257. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $52.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.