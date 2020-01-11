The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of KO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $55.53. 13,040,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,358,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $55.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

