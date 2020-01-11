The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $654,450.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,482,147 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

