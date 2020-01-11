The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WU. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.05.

Shares of WU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,178. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its position in The Western Union by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after buying an additional 1,028,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Western Union by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after buying an additional 248,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after buying an additional 1,397,327 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

