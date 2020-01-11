Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 121,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THR. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

Thermon Group stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

