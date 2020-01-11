TheStreet Upgrades Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. 37,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,678. The company has a market cap of $640.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $28.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $448,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

