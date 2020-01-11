Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $606,826.00

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $606,826.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

