Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Tops $728,110.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $728,110.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

