TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. TowneBank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 141,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TowneBank by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TowneBank by 331.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TowneBank by 537.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

