TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. 126,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,561. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.