TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.76

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as low as $1.65. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 68,350 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransGlobe Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $132.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.76.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

