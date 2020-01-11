TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCBK. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,125. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,260,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

