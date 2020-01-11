Tripio 24-Hour Volume Hits $860,350.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. In the last week, Tripio has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $860,350.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01978125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00186189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00028304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.