Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPVG. ValuEngine cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 598,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 50.68% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $1,207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 51.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 211,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 46,162 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.