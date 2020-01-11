Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TBK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 77,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $952.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,453,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 313,783 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 445,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

