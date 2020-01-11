TrueChain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.80 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $12.80 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002921 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.19 or 0.05916486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026502 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000215 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinBene, OKEx, ZB.COM, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

