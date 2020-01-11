Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells $59,312.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 592,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Trupanion by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

