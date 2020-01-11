Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,185. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 592,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.