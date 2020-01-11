Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 9.4% Following Insider Selling

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.08 and last traded at $31.23, approximately 592,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 327,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Specifically, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,563,702.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $956,497. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,041.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Trupanion by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 101.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.