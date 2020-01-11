TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUWOY. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.50.

TUWOY remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. 72,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

