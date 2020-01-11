Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 119,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 5,995,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 128,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 380,893 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.