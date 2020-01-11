Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 119,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,764. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.79.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.