Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Twin River Worldwide an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE TRWH traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,324. Twin River Worldwide has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

