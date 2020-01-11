U Network (UUU) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $104,818.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, HADAX and DEx.top. During the last week, U Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

