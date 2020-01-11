U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

