U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Equities analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.