Ubiq Trading 28.3% Higher This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $1,640.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

