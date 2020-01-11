UBS Group Lowers SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.60.

Get SPX alerts:

NYSE SPXC opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53. SPX has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $52.17.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.