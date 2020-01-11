UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.10. 1,063,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.51. UGI has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In other news, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 744.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

