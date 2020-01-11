Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Ultra Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $21.69. 328,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

