Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,138 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,909. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

