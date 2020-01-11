Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.18.
Several research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,663.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,138 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,909. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.85.
Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Uniqure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
