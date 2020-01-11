United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. 40,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. United Fire Group has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $55.03.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $381,969.94. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.