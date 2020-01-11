United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 422,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 207,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. 2,544,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

