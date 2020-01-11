Universa Achieves Market Cap of $4.62 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Universa token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Livecoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Universa has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $5,404.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.02128884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00183359 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00119916 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.