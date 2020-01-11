Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.06

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.06 and traded as low as $26.16. Universal Insurance shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 8,304 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $874.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,844,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,371.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,767 shares of company stock worth $864,627. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

