Universe 1-Day Volume Hits $1.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Universe has a market capitalization of $119,908.00 and $1.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,001,587 coins and its circulating supply is 84,801,587 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.