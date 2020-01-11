uPlexa Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $162,859.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a coin. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,016,129,208 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa . uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

