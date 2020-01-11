ValuEngine Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 190,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,649. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $689.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $51,869.80. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $195,280 and have sold 104,340 shares valued at $1,858,113. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,115,000 after buying an additional 110,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,545,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,655,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 906,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.