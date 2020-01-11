ValuEngine Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

