ValuEngine Lowers Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) to Sell

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
SVBI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88.
Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.
About Severn Bancorp
Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
