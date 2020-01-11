ValuEngine Lowers Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) to Sell

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SVBI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Severn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 162,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Severn Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

