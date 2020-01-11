ValuEngine Upgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KODK opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Also, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 53,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $130,494.35. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,494.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 122.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $191,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

