ValuEngine Upgrades SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PER remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,933. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

