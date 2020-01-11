ValuEngine Upgrades SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE PER remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 81,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,933. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.
SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%.
SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile
SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
